Local artist cashes in on Chiefs Super Bowl season

WARRENSBURG — Local artist Britany Minckler, Warrensburg, is making the most of the Kansas City Chiefs winning Super Bow LIV.
Minckler currently has one Chiefs-related work of art with another piece in the works.
Her first Chiefs-themed piece is a hand-drawn, digital drawing of Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes.
"I am actually working on another one," Minckler said.
Her second piece is recreating the moment Mahomes poured a beer off the double-decker party bus into the mouth of Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce at the Super Bowl victory parade.
"I am working on an illustration of that right now," Minckler said. "I figured they are trying to delete the image, why not make it forever. Capture the moment. It is the spirit of the area."
While she is focused on the Chiefs right now, Minckler said she typically produces portraits.
"I decided to span out to the Chiefs since they won," she said.
Minckler has worked with acrylics and done live art but said she typically tries to stick to painting or illustrations.
Minckler comes from a family of artists.
"It runs in the family," she said.
There are currently four generations of living artists in Minckler's family in the Kansas City area.
Her great-grandma does sculptures; her mom refinishes furniture and does window art; her brother is an illustration major; and Britany is a self-taught artist.
Minckler has about 20 years of training under belt.
"My mom has portraits I did of her when I was 3 and that is honestly, looking back, I had details down to her freckles; I had the color of her eyes, I had the detail of her sweater;" Minckler said. "I have been doing this for a while."
Minckler said her goal right now is to "mess with my style and find something that is a little more graspable to the public."
She said she is currently trying to get an apprenticeship to start tattooing.
When she is not working on her art, Minckler works full-time.
"I work full-time, I barely have time to do art, really all the free time I have is dedicated to try and do some art or play with my cat," she said.
With two Chiefs piece completed or underway, Minckler said she has plans for more.
"I have dabbled in the thought of making some player cards, kind of idea, customized player cards," she said.
She said she is also working to get some of her works onto shirts once she has the funds to do so.
As she expands her Chiefs collection, Minckler said she is careful about not infringing on copyright laws.
"Honestly at this point, from all the art that I have learned, as long as you alter something and make it your own, there is no copyright," she said.
Minckler said the goal is to design her work for the Chiefs.
"Big dreams, big goals, doesn't hurt," she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.