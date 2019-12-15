'Lives gone too soon' honored at Children's Memorial Gardens

WARRENSBURG — In honor of National Children's Memorial Day, a ceremony took place Sunday, Dec. 8, at the Children's Memorial Gardens in Nancy Anderson Park to remember the lives of children who have tragically passed away before reaching adulthood.
Children's Memorial Gardens was established to create a place to remember "Those we have lost too soon" in Johnson County.
The garden features a number of statues and the Children's Memorial Wall, a memorial made up of stone walls with the names of departed children inscribed into them.
Craig Conant welcomed the crowd and introduced guest speaker Lawrence Adams, who has experienced a tragic loss himself.
"I joined this group, not knowing about this group, on the eighth day of November in 2007," Adams said. "That was when my wife and I lost our 19-year-old son."
Adams recounted his time leading up to this, starting with his retirement from the military in December 2006.
Adams did not initially want to leave the military, but would later discover that this allowed him to spend as much time as he could with his son before his passing.
"That gave me almost 11 months where I wasn't going to be deployed, I was home every night and was able to interact with my son," Adams said.
Adams went on to say experiencing grief is natural, but happiness will follow at some point, citing the Bible verse Matthew 5:4, "Blessed are those who mourn, for they shall be comforted."
He assured members of the crowd that the loved ones they lost would want them to continue living and making the most of their lives.
"We pay honor to those who have moved on when we think about them, give a little smile and think about what a blessing they were for however long we had them," Adams said.
Following Adams, Warrensburg Community Chorus Director Peggy Forstad led the crowd in a rendition of "Silent Night."
At the end of the ceremony, attendees were given the chance to speak and let the rest of the crowd know who they were there to honor.
Children's Memorial Gardens engraves names onto the Children's Memorial Wall once a year at no charge to the parent, guardian or family member of the departed child.
An annual fundraiser, Purse Palooza, takes place in April.
The money raised through the fundraiser goes towards the engraving process and upkeep of the garden.
