Little food pantry aims to help those in need

WARRENSBURG — Where a little lending library aims to nourish the mind, a new little food pantry is intended to be used by community members to leave what they can and take what they need.
The new little food pantry is across the street from the Trails Regional Library Warrensburg Branch, 432 N. Holden St.
It is deigned for non-perishable food items, such as crackers, baby formula, baby food, pull-tab canned goods, microwavable popcorn bags, rice, granola bars, dried pasta, pasta sauce, boxed pasta mixes, cereal and peanut butter.
Malinda Wilkens, community outreach specialist with Missouri Valley Community Action Agency, said anyone with a need is encouraged to use the food pantry.
Wilkens said hygiene items are also being accepted, such as toothpaste, toothbrushes, feminine hygiene products, bar soap, liquid soap and body wash.
MVCAA was awarded a grant which funded the creation of the little food pantry.
Rise Community Services painted the pantry.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.