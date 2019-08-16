WARRENSBURG — A lightening strike is being blamed for causing an attic fire Friday morning, Aug. 15, at 408 Acorn Place, Warrensburg Fire Department Battalion Chief Mike Flores said on the scene.
Flores said a FedEx driver reported seeing smoke coming from the house.
The call came out about 11:12 a.m.
Flores said smoke could be seen coming from the peak of the house and after doing a 360 he said he noticed what appeared to be a lightening strike on the roof of the house.
He said it could be seen where the shingles where blown.
Flores said the house was unoccupied when the fire began.
He said the fire was contained to the attic, it was extinguished and crews on scene were working on overhauling anything that could potentially restart the fire.
Crews had to remove some of the sheet rock in the kitchen and dining room areas to get access to where the burn was.
The Warrensburg Fire Department, Johnson County Fire Protection District, Warrensburg Public Works and the Johnson County Ambulance District responded to the call.
Crews were still on scene about 12:15 p.m. ensuring there were no hot spots remaining.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.