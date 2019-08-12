WARRENSBURG — Lifeguards at the Nassif Aquatic Center recognized a patron in distress on Friday, Aug. 9, and initiated the facility emergency action plan, according to information provided by Warrensburg Parks and Recreation.
Nassif information states that shortly after 6 p.m., lifeguards made contact and removed the patron from the water, performing stabilizing lifesaving procedures until local EMS arrived and assumed command.
The status, name and age of the patron has not been released.
Additional information will be released as it becomes available.
