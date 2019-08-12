Nassif Sign logo
Buy Now

Lifeguards respond to a patron in distress shortly after 6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 9, at the Nassif Aquatic Center.

 Sara Lawson/Staff Photo

WARRENSBURG — Lifeguards at the Nassif Aquatic Center recognized a patron in distress on Friday, Aug. 9, and initiated the facility emergency action plan, according to information provided by Warrensburg Parks and Recreation.

Nassif information states that shortly after 6 p.m., lifeguards made contact and removed the patron from the water, performing stabilizing lifesaving procedures until local EMS arrived and assumed command.

The status, name and age of the patron has not been released.

Additional information will be released as it becomes available.

Staff Writer Sara Lawson can be reached by emailing sara.lawson@dsjnow.com or by calling (660) 747-8123.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.