CENTERVIEW — Serious injuries were reported after a two-vehicle collision Monday, Sept. 16, at Missouri Highway 58 near 85th Road.
At approximately 5:15 p.m., emergency responders from throughout Johnson County responded to the report of a motor vehicle crash with entrapment near the Crest Ridge School District.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a black Ford Focus was leaving the school parking lot, failed to yield and was struck by a red Ford F150, driven by Christy D. Seiz, 43, Holden, traveling south on Highway 58. The Focus came to rest in a ditch.
Seiz was reported to have sustained minor injuries but refused treatment on scene.
The MSHP reports Seiz wore a safety device.
The driver of the Focus, Gaberiel M. Long, 16, Holden, was reported not to have worn a safety device.
The MSHP reports Long was ejected from the vehicle, sustaining serious injuries.
Crews on the scene reported Long's foot was caught between a car tire of the Focus and the ground.
A Life Flight Eagle helicopter was called in as Johnson County Fire Protection District firefighters worked to get Long untrapped.
The helicopter transported Long to Children's Mercy Hospital.
