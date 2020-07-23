WARRENSBURG — Trails Regional Library has announced its first Virtual Book Club at Trails Regional Library.
Thanks to input from a survey of patrons, the first meeting has been scheduled for 5 p.m. Monday, Aug. 24.
The monthly schedule for future meetings may alter based on additional patron feedback.
The first book discussion will be the novel "Brooklyn" by Colm Tóibín, an award-wining historical fiction about an Irish immigrant in New York City.
Print copies are available in the Missouri Evergreen catalog or as an audiobook on Overdrive.
The first 30 minutes of the virtual meeting will be reserved for general discussion and getting to know everyone.
Anyone is welcome to join online in GoTo Meeting or call in on a phone.
To register, email register@trailslibrary.org or call a local branch of the library.
Participants will be given the meeting link to login and a phone number to call for those without internet access.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.