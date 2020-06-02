WARRENSBURG —Julie Lewis won a contested two-year term seat on the Warrensburg School Board of Education in the June 2 election.
Lewis won with 75% of the vote.
“I’m actually really excited,” Lewis said. “This is a really neat moment to be a part of Warrensburg to see how many people were able to and did come out to vote. Also, just to see the support for me getting elected. I’m just really thankful and grateful right now.”
