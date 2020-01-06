WARRENSBURG — Four House Republicans and a Senate Republican will represent Johnson County in the 2020 legislative session in Jefferson City.
Missouri’s 100th General Assembly will convene at noon Wednesday, Jan. 8, for its second regular session. The session will run through May 15.
State Rep. Dean Dohrman of District 51, Rep. Bradley Pollitt of District 52, Rep. Glen Kolkmeyer of District 53, Rep. Dan Houx of District 54 and Sen. Denny Hoskins of District 21 all spoke with the Daily Star-Journal about what they have planned for the upcoming session.
DEAN DOHRMAN — HOUSE DISTRICT 51
This is the final legislative session for Dohrman, La Monte, as he has reached his term limit.
“This is it,” he said. “I have tried to decide how I can write bills to get them on as amendments.”
If he can’t do that, Dohrman said he hopes he can leave bills he is working on with someone else who can.
“I think we have to continue some things we started last year,” he said. “I think the state is in a pretty good position overall, budgetwise. We need to solidify some things.”
He said the state is “where we need to be” headed into the new session after playing catch-up.
“Now we need to solidify that and move forward with what we want in the future,” he said.
He said the road system and the expansion of broadband are two topics the state must continue to discuss.
Dohrman pre-filed four bills dealing with what he categorized as “technical things.”
House Bill 1851 would modify provisions relating to certificates of self-insurance.
Dohrman said this bill deals with “how a religious organization would identify their relationship with the public insurance, publicly-held insurance.”
HB1853 would modify provisions for senatorial district committees.
“That is just kind of a thing to help with the convenience of those who are participating,” Dohrman said.
He said HB1928 would hold interest in Warrensburg. The bill would enact provisions governing campus protection officers of public institutions of higher education. Dohrman said this would provide an inside security force at public universities.
“I am still optimistic that we can get that through before I leave,” he said.
Dohrman will also take a step forward with a past resolution. He has filed HB1852 to designate June 6 as Ghost Army Recognition Day.
The Ghost Army was a United States Army unit that was known for its deception practices used during World War II.
“Every year it has gotten out of the House and has gone to the Senate and languished there, so I thought, you know what, I will put it as a bill and I bet I can get it as an amendment somewhere,” Dohrman said. “We did not know about that for 50-plus years because it was classified. It is time Congress gives them their Congressional Gold Medal and we recognize what they did for us.”
BRADLEY POLLITT — HOUSE DISTRICT 52
This is the second legislative session for Pollitt, Sedalia.
“I feel a lot more prepared, but I can kind of relate it to when I was in my first year as a superintendent of schools,” Pollitt said. “It went pretty well, but the second year I realized some things I should have been doing the first year and so it becomes much busier.”
Pollitt said he is going to approach each topic cautiously to ensure he helps make the proper decisions.
“It sounds like when listening and reading, there are going to be some topics brought up pretty early,” he said.
He predicts issues such as vaping, education, concern of Medicaid and Medicare expansion, video gambling, tort reform and gun violence in Kansas City and St. Louis will become major talking points in this session.
“We have a lot of stuff to talk about,” Pollitt said.
He has pre-filed three bills and co-signed another three. He said his main pre-filed bill is an education reform bill.
Pollitt said he hopes to be part of the legislative process in 2020, whereas he was learning the process in his first session in 2019.
Pollitt said his big focus points are education, mental health and agriculture.
“I want to try and contribute in those areas,” he said.
GLEN KOLKMEYER — HOUSE DISTRICT 53
Like Dohrman, Kolkmeyer, Odessa, is entering his final legislative session due to term limits.
“I look forward to my fourth and final term in the House, my eighth and final year,” Kolkmeyer said.
While the session begins at noon on Wednesday, Kolkmeyer said there is plenty of work to do ahead of time.
“There are plenty of meetings prior to getting the session started that I will be involved with,” he said.
Kolkmeyer has not pre-filed any bills.
“I don’t have a huge agenda this year,” he said.
He said he is working on requesting the use of the House Chamber on President’s Day, Feb. 17, for the Boy Scouts of America to honor Eagle Scouts who obtained that rank in 2019.
“I will help facilitate that,” Kolkmeyer said. “I am not a scout. I am not an Eagle Scout, however, I really support the scouting program here in Missouri.”
Kolkmeyer’s other focus during the session involves his role as the chairman of the House Administration and Accounts.
He describes that role as the business manager of the House.
Kolkmeyer said he plans to file a bill to clean up the language that puts his office, the chairman of the House Administration and Accounts, over the House Garage for “the safety and security of the Capitol and the members.”
He said that is a clarification bill.
“I look forward to my final session in serving the people of the 53rd District. It has been an honor and a privilege for me,” Kolkmeyer said.
DAN HOUX — HOUSE DISTRICT 54
Houx, Warrensburg, said he is looking forward to the 2020 legislative session.
“I think we will continue working on Missouri’s economic growth that has done such a great job this past year in growing,” he said.
Houx said Gov. Mike Parson wants legislators to work on reciprocity for military spouses.
This helps military spouses moving to the state from another state get integrated into their specific career field quickly.
Houx has two bills filed for the session.
HB1435 is a bill related to training for coroners that he has filed the past three years.
HB1526 would repeal the Missouri State Archives-St. Louis Trust Fund and return the money in the fund to general revenue.
“It costs more to keep the money sitting there than moving it over to general revenue,” Houx said.
DENNY HOSKINS — SENATE DISTRICT 21
Representing Johnson County in the Missouri Senate, Hoskins, Warrensburg, said there a lot of “big issues” for legislators to discuss.
“I am very excited about the upcoming legislative session,” Hoskins said.
One of those issues includes Clean Missouri.
He said the goal is to turn it into “Cleaner Missouri.”
Hoskins said the goal is to give the power back to the people in regard to how the legislative districts are drawn.
In November 2018, voters approved a ballot question that was a combination of five different issues, one of which changed the way legislative districts are drawn to a state-appointed demographer.
Hoskins said Cleaner Missouri would return that power back to the people.
“I think that will be one of the first bills brought up in the Senate legislative session,” he said.
He said another high priority of his relates to him being on the Senate Appropriations Committee.
Hoskins said he has Johnson County in mind in regard to the Missouri budget.
He said he wants to ensure K-12 education gets the proper funding it needs as well as the University of Central Missouri and its airport.
Hoskins said he also will focus on Warrensburg’s Amtrak stop to make sure it continues to be funded, and he wants to ensure the elderly senior citizens are properly funded also.
Hoskins said he also wants to focus on rural broadband funding.
Hoskins said with rural counties in his legislative district, it is important that people have access to high-speed rural broadband access.
“I will be looking to ensure funding for rural broadband grants are included in there as well,” he said. “There are thousands of line items but those are some that have been very important to the 21st Senatorial District.”
Hoskins said some of his pre-filed bills relate to gaming.
SB798 would authorize sports wagering and sports lottery games; SB566 would establish the Missouri Video Lottery Control Act; SB567 would authorize sports wagering; and SB643 would modify provisions relating to gaming.
Another pre-filed bill for Hoskins relates to agriculture.
SB568 would establish a minimum biodiesel fuel content mandate for diesel fuel sold or offered for sale in Missouri.
“Very excited about that,” Hoskins said.
Hoskins also pre-filed a bill regarding taxing purchases made either online or in brick-and-mortar stores.
SB805 would modify provisions relating to sales taxes. This bill would make the sales tax rate revenue-neutral. This means shoppers would pay the same tax at a brick-and-mortar store as online.
Along with trying to pass bills, Hoskins said he is also focused on Second Amendment rights.
“I have several concerns about some of the bills and ideas and provisions that have been talked about,” he said.
Hoskins said he is against Red Flag Laws and is against provisions requiring firearms to go through a firearm dealer in all cases.
He used the example of a grandfather gifting a gun to a grandchild.
Hoskins said he views the session in three ways: funding and the appropriations process, passing bills and making sure some bills do not pass.
