WARRENSBURG — Community members and legislators met on Thursday, Dec. 19, for a roundtable discussion on the behavioral health crisis in Johnson County.
Missouri Rep. Dan Houx, Missouri Sen. Denny Hoskins as well as representatives from U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt's and U.S. Rep. Vicky Hartzler's offices were in attendance.
Representatives from various community agencies and Behavioral health Holdings were also in attendance to meet with the legislators.
More than 30 community members attended.
"The purpose was to kind of provide an opportunity for the police, the community, our school district and some of our mental health providers in the community to talk to our legislators about mental health issues and this one really focused specifically on those members of our community who have developmental disabilities, maybe a mental illness along with that," Warrensburg Police Chief Rich Lockhart said.
He said that is a small population group and is often overlooked when it comes to funding.
"A lot of budgets have been expanded to include funding for mental health illness and that is great but this little segment needs a lot more funding and treatment options because it is a unique population group," Lockhart said.
Behavioral Health Holdings, parent company for Behavior Health - Kansas City, hosted the forum at the Warrensburg Community Center.
Behavioral Health provides services to members of Johnson County.
Director of Business Development Mia Gonzalez said the company met with Lockhart recently regarding the high number of calls it receives from the Warrensburg area to provide crisis services to individuals with development disabilities.
She said because it is not in the immediate area of its home office, BHH would not arrive in a reasonable time.
Gonzalez said the company has been surveying the community to see what impact it could have on the community.
Warrensburg currently sends five students up to BHH's school Milestones Academy in Kansas City.
Lockhart it said it cost about $240,000 a year to transport students to the school.
He said of the goals is to get a school opened locally that would serve the same purpose.
"Behavioral Health already operates a school that we already utilize, so trying to get the Department of Mental Health to provide some funding to bring that service to our community," Lockhart said.
He said the other goal is to get a local crisis center.
There is one in Kansas City.
"To have it here would be very important for the community so that when we do have somebody in crisis, we can get them right there so they can get treatment with a board certified behavioral analyst and that way they are able to deal with their crisis in a way that has a more positive outcome than we are able to provide because they have been specially trained to deal with them," Lockhart said.
Lockhart said the purpose of the roundtable was to educate the legislators about the issue at hand and see what needs to be done next moving forward.
BHH has clients that range from ages 6 to 60.
"Our primary focus here, especially with the school are on kids that are school aged," Lockhart said.
Lockhart said the legislators showed their interest in the topic by just showing up.
"A good, wide spectrum of turnout," Lockhart said. "It was really encouraging to see and our legislators are amazing. We really appreciated them making time out of their busy schedules around the holidays to be there and again, their hope is that we will be able to find some way to get us some assistance."
Gonzalez said the goal is find a house to serve as a crisis house by June of 2020 and then have a school in place to serve those in Johnson County by the end of 2020.
"It was very important to be face-to-face with legislators and also hear more about the government side of things," she said.
