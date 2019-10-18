LEETON — Johnson County Fire Protection District No.1 firefighters arrived on scene at approximately 9:50 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 17, to the report of a structure fire at an abandoned house near the intersection of East Stone Avenue and North Moulton Street.
The JCFPD stated there were no injuries reported and that the structure was considered a total loss.
The district stated the fire was under control at 10:36 a.m.
Fire units cleared the scene at 12:54 p.m.
The JCFPD stated the cause of the fire is currently unknown.
The Missouri State Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating.
