WARRENSBURG — Warrensburg’s Bryan Lee was named the Care Connection for Aging Services’ 2019 Outstanding Older Adult.
“Fantastic, I really did not expect it and it was a complete surprise and shock,” Lee said.
After returning to Warrensburg about 15 years ago, Lee said he became active in the American Legion and Veterans of Foreign Wars.
He said one day his wife talked about how the couple should expand their services to the rest of the community.
“That is when I started here,” Lee said of helping with Care Connection for Aging Services and the Warrensburg Senior Center.
Jane Colster, Holden; Edna Tivis, Warrensburg; Gene and Donna Burden, Warrensburg; and Charlette Ammons, Warrensburg, were also nominated for the award.
The nominees were recognized at an award presentation on July 18 at the Warrensburg Senior Center.
Colster was not present at the presentation ceremony.
Deb Krieger, Regional Services director, Care Connection for Aging Services, presented the award and read the nomination forms.
Lee, Colster, Tivis, Ammons and the Burdens were nominated on the criteria of the theme for Older Americans Month – “Connect, Create, Contribute” – which encouraged older adults and their communities to connect with friends, families and services that support participation; create by engaging in activities that promote learning, health and personal enrichment; and contribute time, talent and life experience to benefit others.
