WARRENSBURG — More than 30 law enforcement agencies spent their Saturday on Feb. 22 with the Central Missouri Police Academy cadets.
The second annual Recruitment Fair took place at the Central Missouri Police Academy on the University of Central Missouri campus.
About 32 agencies from throughout Missouri and Kansas were in attendance on Saturday to speak with the cadets.
“You are truly wanted, this really proves to you,”Central Missouri Police Academy Director Tim Lowry said of what he told his cadets ahead of the fair. “My cadets were so excited, even last night and I had several come in this morning who said, ‘I couldn’t sleep last night, I was so excited.’”
One agency in Kansas came nearly four hours to be part of the event.
“This gives the cadets, and we have a University of Central Missouri student who is criminal justice major who is in with us, and it gives them the opportunity to maybe see where they would like to go and it answers a lot of questions for them,” Lowry said.
Cadets had 10 minutes to meet with the visiting agencies.
Lowry said more than 90% of the academy’s cadets are hired before they graduate and they are pinned at their graduation.
“They know how important that badge is and to be pinned at graduation, so they are willing to do that for us,” Lowry said of why agencies attended the fair and start the hiring process before cadets graduate.
Lowry said it also gets the cadets used to the oral boards they will participate in during the hire process with an agency.
“It allows the cadets to know what resources are out there,” he said.
Lowry said the academy opened the fair to the first 30 agencies to respond to the invitation.
Sixty agencies received the invite.
Lowry said the first response was returned within 10 seconds of the initial invitation email.
“That tells you how, one, they respect us as an academy and the cadets that we produce here but also it tells you that there is a shortage of law enforcement officers out there and they are battling for those same people, everybody is wanting those people who will go above and beyond and are not thinking about themselves, not everyone is like that,” he said.
The academy did participate in a dress rehearsal and resume writing preparation session before Saturday’s event.
Lowry said the Central Missouri Police Academy is the only academy of the 19 in Missouri who puts on a fair like this.
“We are very unique in this and it is a huge benefit,” he said.
Lowry said the fair continues to gain traction with each year.
“It seems like every year it gets a little bigger,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.