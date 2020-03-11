WARRENSBURG — Gov. Mike Parson has appointed Laura Smith as the new Johnson County collector.
Smith was sworn into the position on Tuesday, March 3.
Smith's appointment as county collector follows Ruthane Small's resignation from the position on Monday, March 2.
Small had served in the position for 28 years and was elected to a seventh term in November 2018 with the term ending March 2023.
When a vacancy occurs in the middle of an elected official’s term, the governor makes an appointment to fill the position until the next general election.
Parson chose Smith to fill the Johnson County collector position until voters are able to elect a county collector when candidates for the position, one of whom will be Smith, appear on the August 2020 primary and November 2020 presidential ballots.
Smith received a notification stating she had been appointed to the position about a week before Small's last day.
"I was extremely excited and a little bit relieved to not have to wait for an answer any longer and to know what my future over the next few months was going to be," Smith said.
On March 3, Smith took an oath of office and was sworn into the position by Johnson County Clerk Diane Thompson at the Johnson County Courthouse with a number of her loved ones in attendance.
"My family and friends showed up to support me and I really appreciate that," Smith said.
Smith had worked in real estate for 16 years in Warrensburg prior to her appointment as Johnson County collector and while she still retains her real estate license, she decided to put her real estate career on hold to take over the position of county collector.
Duties of a county collector include the collection of Johnson County taxes, distributing the tax money to its allocated locations and conducting tax sales of properties.
"I want to make sure taxpayers have a pleasant experience when they come to pay their taxes," Smith said. "Paying your taxes is not something that anybody looks forward to, but I'll try to make it as pleasant of an experience as I can, making sure the office runs efficiently and serving the taxpayers of Johnson County in the best way possible."
The process of receiving Parson's appointment began when Smith went before the Republican Central Committee and took part in an interview.
After conducting interviews, the committee sent their recommendation for who they would like to be appointed to the position to the governor.
The governor's office then went through all of their candidates and the recommended candidates, performing background checks.
Lastly, the governor chose Smith from the candidate pool to appoint to the position.
