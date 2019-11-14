JOHNSON COUNTY — The Missouri Department of Transportation will extend the closure of one lane in both directions on U.S. Highway 50 from Sam Moore Road to Route W/Z through Friday, Nov. 22.
Due to weather, the westbound lane will remain closed through this weekend, Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 16 and 17.
The eastbound lane will open at 4 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 15, and will close at 6 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 18.
One lane in both directions will remain closed from 4 p.m. Friday through Nov. 22.
All work is weather dependent.
Motorists are reminded to slow down and pay attention while driving in work zones.
Not all work zones look alike.
Work zones can be moving operations, such as striping, patching or mowing.
They can also be short term, temporary lane closures to make quick repairs or remove debris from the roadway.
For more information about MoDOT news, projects or events, visit website at modot.mo.gov/kansascity.
For instant updates, follow MoDOT_KC on Twitter, or share posts and comments on on Facebook at facebook.com/MoDOT.KansasCity.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.