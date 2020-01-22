KNOB NOSTER — Two students from Knob Noster have become published authors through the publishing company ReadyAimWrite Publishing.
Knob Noster Middle and Elementary schools each hosted an assembly for their student author on Thursday, Jan. 16.
Fifth-grader Jenna Berislavich titled her book, "The Path" and Charity Sherman illustrated it. Sherman collaborates with the publishing company.
Berislavich also drew sketches for her book, which Sherman used to base her illustrations on.
"The Path" follows Claire and her best friend Kelsey who find a mysterious path behind a new friend's house as they try their best to find someone to adopt them.
Berislavich said she found inspiration for her book from time she has spent with her family.
"Me and my family like to go on hiking trails," Berislavich said. "I would always imagine where the trail was going to."
When asked if there was a lesson to learn from her book, Berislavich said, "There are some kids that don't have homes or food or money. So don't be greedy and don't complain too much."
Seventh-grader Kaylee Webb titled her book, "Accidental Astronaut."
"Accidental Astronaut" follows a boy named Colin who became obsessed with space after his father’s spaceship was knocked off course by a rogue asteroid and goes on an adventure after a mishap with some bullies during a field trip to NASA.
Webb said she had actually thought about the idea for her book a while ago and decided to write a full book based on it.
"When I was younger, I started writing this book in my journal," Webb said. "I've always been fascinated by space."
When writing this and other stories, Webb said she finds it helpful to write down all of her ideas so that she can remember to expand upon them later.
"I like writing down ideas before I forget them," Webb said. "That way, the next time that I write, I can just continue off of that."
Stephen Kozan, owner of ReadyAimWrite Publishing, tours schools across the U.S. to help children write their own stories and get them published.
The process to getting published through ReadyAimWrite Kids begins with Flash Fiction, a writing exercise that Kozan had the children at each school complete after visiting their schools last year.
This entailed students writing down their idea for a book, with a winner being picked to expand it into a full-length story.
Webb said she had mixed feelings upon finding out she won the Flash Fiction contest.
"I felt excited, but I was also kind of worried," Webb said. "But I'm really happy now."
The parents of the Flash Fiction contest winners are then contacted and a contract is signed so that the child's work can be published.
After the student authors complete their full-length stories, copies of the books are published.
Kozan is an author himself, having written three books about five years ago.
He then began touring on a small scale and visited schools to teach kids about writing and illustrating.
Kozan grew enough to start his own company about two years ago, ReadyAimWrite Kids.
In that time, ReadyAimWrite Kids has published 13 books and is currently working on publishing 19 more.
"It gives [students] an opportunity to show their creativity," Kozan said. "I love events like this because at first they don't believe this can happen."
During the Knob Noster Middle School assembly, Kozan spoke about the difficulty of completing the Flash Fiction and going even further to write a book.
"It's very difficult to do, even as an adult, so imagine 11-, 12-, 13-year-olds doing this," Kozan said. "By seeing Kaylee up here, it tells you that you all have this capability in you. And not just to be writers or illustrators, but to do whatever it is you want to do."
Knob Noster Middle School Principal Julie Andrade agreed with this sentiment, challenging the middle school students to find their passion and to work at it everyday to make sure they're successful at it.
"Look for your passion and reach for whatever it is that makes you feel alive," Andrade said.
During the Knob Noster Elementary School assembly, Kozan encouraged students to support their classmate's accomplishment.
"Jenna's support system is right here," Kozan said, motioning to the audience. "You all know Jenna and she needs your support system."
Knob Noster Elementary School Principal Kristi Mellon used Berislavich's achievement as an example to encourage other students to reach for their goals, no matter their age.
"If you set your mind to it, you can live out your dream," Mellon said. "We've all talked about what you want to be when you grow up and you don't have to wait. Jenna is living proof."
Berislavich also took a moment to thank and encourage the other students at her school.
"Thank you everybody," Berislavich said. "You can do this too."
Mayor of Knob Noster Adam Morton was in attendance for both assemblies and awarded each author with the Knob Noster Mayor's Coin.
"Nothing excites me more than celebrating our own, celebrating outstanding community members who search themselves deeply to find the leader within them and uses their passion to inspire the rest of us to climb higher and achieve more," Morton said.
Knob Noster School District Assistant Superintendent Michael Cohron provided Webb a framed title page of her book while Knob Noster School District Superintendent Jerrod Wheeler provided Berislavich with her framed title page.
Missouri State Representatives Dean Dohrman and Bradley Pollitt and Speaker of the House of Representatives Elijah Haahr had planned to attend the assemblies, but were unable due to a legislative session.
However, the representatives sent Webb and Berislavich resolutions congratulating them on becoming published authors.
The assemblies also had a Q-and-A where Kozan brought the microphone to various students throughout the assembly's crowd so that they could ask Webb or Berislavich a question about their books.
At the end of the assemblies, Webb and Berislavich took part in a book signing for their published works.
