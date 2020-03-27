KNOB NOSTER — The City of Knob Noster announced it has two storm shelters that are available for use when storm sirens are activated.
The storm shelters will be available when the sirens are activated and will be closed when the inclement weather has passed.
The shelters are not able to accommodate long-term sheltering needs.
Both storm shelters will not accept pets into shelters.
The locations of storm shelters are as follows:
- The Knob Noster Police Department, 201 N. State St., Knob Noster
- Knob Noster High School, 504 S. Washington Ave., Knob Noster
The police department administration will man the shelter at the Knob Noster Police Department.
The City Emergency Management director or his designee will man the shelter at Knob Noster High School.
"Due to recent events involving COVID-19, I have spoken with the Knob Noster Schools superintendent as well as Knob Noster Police Department, and it has been decided that if the storm sirens activate, the Knob Noster High School and Knob Noster Police Department shelters will still be opened to provide shelter to the citizens of Knob Noster," Knob Noster Emergency Management Director Timothy Merrill stated in a release.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.