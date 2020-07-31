JEFFERSON CITY — Representatives from Missouri State Parks invited the public to attend Knob Noster State Park’s first conceptual development planning meeting 5 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 12, at the Clearfork Shelter.
As the long-range plan for the park is updated, the public is encouraged to come learn more about the planning process, ask questions and provide input regarding future park use and development.
For more information on conceptual development planning, visit mostateparks.com/page/55051/conceptual-development-plan-process.
A 30-day comment period will begin on Aug. 13, with a survey available online at mostateparks.com/park/knob-noster-state-park.
Missouri State Parks stated these informational meetings help create two-way communication with the public, give staff the opportunity to discuss the current status and future plans for the park or historic site and offer visitors the opportunity to comment on the facilities.
For a list of scheduled informational meetings, visit mostateparks.com/page/66611/informational-meetings.
Missouri State Parks stated the public is strongly encouraged to follow social-distancing guidelines and be proactive in protecting themselves and others amid ongoing public health concerns.
Missouri State Parks encouraged coming prepared with hand sanitizer and bottled water, avoiding large and congested crowds, and staying home if sick.
Missouri State Parks stated face coverings are encouraged when social-distancing measures are difficult to maintain and may be required by local orders.
Knob Noster State Park is located at 873 S.E. 10th, Knob Noster.
For more information about the event, call the park at (660) 563-2463.
For questions regarding Missouri State Parks, contact moparks@dnr.mo.gov.
