JEFFERSON CITY — Knob Noster State Parks invites the public to explore the seven Leave No Trace Principles with park staff at their Gold Standard site, beginning at with the first session at 2:30 p.m. July 5.
This is a four-week series, meeting at site #1 in the special use camping area, also known as the scout camping area, each Sunday in July.
The camping area is located on the eastern side of the park, down the street from the visitor center and the campground.
Parking is available in the large Works Progress Administration (WPA) parking lot near the entrance gate.
Participants should follow the orange sandwich board signs to the camping area.
Each program will consist of a presentation and discussion on two of the Leave No Trace Principles followed by an activity.
Activities could include brief hikes or interactive games.
Programs are intended for individuals of all ages and skill sets all are welcome.
Participants who attend at least three of the four Leave No Trace programs will win a prize.
Prizes will be awarded on July 26, the last day of the series.
Individuals or family/household units will meet in the large, open grassy area of site #1, where large circles will be placed on the ground to designate safe social distancing areas.
Each individual or family/household unit will be allowed their own circle.
Lawn blankets, camping chairs, sunblock and insect repellent are recommended.
Face coverings are not required; however, participants are encouraged to wear them when social distancing is not possible.
Guests are encouraged to come prepared with hand sanitizer and bottled water, avoid large and congested crowds and stay home if sick.
To ensure safe social distancing measures are possible, registration is required.
Those interested should call Knob Noster State Park office at (660) 563-2463 to register prior to the date of the program.
Participants must register for each program date separately.
Knob Noster State Park is located at 873 S.E. 10th Road, Knob Noster.
For questions regarding Missouri State Parks, contact moparks@dnr.mo.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.