KNOB NOSTER — The 2020 Knob Noster City-Wide Clean Up has been approved and scheduled for May 30 through June 7 at the City Maintenance Barn, 400 W. 25th Road, Knob Noster.
It will run from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
It is open to all residents that use Knob Noster City's Trash Service.
A water bill stub is required for verification.
What can be disposed of:
- All white goods
- Appliances
- Water heaters
- Microwaves
- Freezers
- Refrigerators
- Yard debris
- Loose and cut to manageable length or in biodegradable bags (no plastic bags)
- Landfill materials
- Table and chairs
- Couches
- Mattresses
- Metals
- Shingles
- Building materials (from home usage)
What can't be disposed of:
- Tires
- Batteries
- Computers
- Lead-based paint
- General household trash
- Any free-flowing liquids (in containers)
