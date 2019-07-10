KNOB NOSTER — Knob Noster police responded around 8 p.m. Tuesday, July 9 to the report of a disturbance involving a firearm in the area of West Lucas Street in Knob Noster.
Officers found an adult male had received a gunshot wound and was transported to a hospital with minor injuries.
The KNPD have identified suspects in the case.
The KNPD were assisted in the incident by the Johnson County Sheriff’s Department and the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Anyone with information about the incident should contact the KNPD at (660) 563-2233.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.