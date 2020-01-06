KNOB NOSTER — Authorities seek two suspects after Knob Noster Police Department officers responded at 7:35 p.m. Friday, Jan. 3, to a shooting in the 600 block of Elm Street.
When officers arrived, a report from the KNPD states they found a 39-year-old man with a life-threatening wound. He was transported to a hospital by medics.
The report states two suspects left the scene. One of the two was then located in Saline County.
The report states a Saline County deputy attempted to stop the suspect’s vehicle.
The KNPD report states the vehicle then led authorities on a short chase through Marshall before the suspect jumped out of the moving car on Pinewood Circle.
Authorities did not locate the suspect.
An investigation is underway.
One of the suspects has been identified as Luis A. Lerma, 35. The Johnson County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office has issued a warrant for his arrest.
The KNPD report states Lerma is considered armed and dangerous.
The KNPD encourages anyone with information on his whereabouts to call 911 and to not approach him.
