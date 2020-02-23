Knob Noster designated as a Purple Heart City

KNOB NOSTER — The City of Knob Noster signed a proclamation designating it as a Purple Heart City during a ceremony at the Knob Noster Board of Aldermen meeting Tuesday, Feb. 18.
Knob Noster Mayor Adam Morton said the inspiration for working towards this designation was Purple Heart recipient Cpl. John Welch, who was killed in action during the Vietnam conflict in 1967.
Welch was born, raised and graduated from high school in Knob Noster.
A number of Welch's relatives reside in Knob Noster today.
Morton said the idea to have the city designated as a Purple Heart City originated from Knob Noster Alderman Tom Charrette.
According to Morton, Charrette also provided his own funds to purchase the Purple Heart City signs that will be set up across Knob Noster.
"Typically, the cities themselves pay for those signs, but sometimes folks, the VFW or Auxiliary groups decide to donate," Morton said. "Alderman Charrette made a donation to the Military Order of the Purple Heart for us to be able to get these signs. I'm very appreciate of his desire to serve."
Morton expects the signs to be up "within the next month or so."
The signs will be displayed along Highway 23, beside the Knob Noster city limits sign and a couple of other spots in Knob Noster.
Additionally, a placard from Military Order of the Purple Heart will be hung in City Hall foyer beside a placard honoring Welch.
Morton said the names of additional Purple Heart recipients from Knob Noster will be added to the wall over time.
"That's a vision Knob Noster has in order to honor all Purple Heart recipients," Morton said.
Welch's family, Walter Schley of the Military Order of the Purple Heart, members of VFW Post 4195 Knob Noster, Lt. Col. Rehmert of the 509th Maintenance Squadron, representation from Air Force Association Whiteman Chapter 299 and Triad AFJROTC and cadets were among those who attended the proclamation signing.
Morton said he was glad to see that so many residents made the time to honor Purple Heart recipients.
"We had standing room only that spilled out into the foyer of our City Hall and we have not had that many people in our board room for something like this, ever," Morton said. "It was really, really cool for there to be so much positive energy about something so significant."
Morton also said Schley was impressed by the visible support shown by the community as most of the cities he had visited for Purple Heart City proclamation signings had only a handful of community attendees.
Morton said the main steps involved in getting this designation involved getting in contact with the Military Order of the Purple Heart and drafting a proclamation that meets the organization's standards.
Morton said the process for becoming designated as a Purple Heart City is relatively easy by design.
"It's not meant to be difficult because the Military Order of the Purple Heart aspires for all cities to honor Purple Heart recipients and almost every community has someone in its history that has been awarded the Purple Heart," Morton said.
Morton encourages other cities to work towards receiving this designation.
"It's important to very visibly show our support for [Purple Heart recipients] and their families and to show the families and the recipients, if they are still living and have been wounded in action, that our cities strive to honor them not only by putting up signs but also by our every interaction with them," Morton said.
With Knob Noster being located in such close proximity of Whiteman Air Force Base, Morton said he finds initiatives honoring service members to be integral to creating an inviting community for military members.
"It's imperative that we do things that show our service men and women that we are a community where service men and women can live and be happy," Morton said.
According to Morton, being a more military-friendly community is a continuous goal.
"It's not something you can achieve and say you're done with it," Morton said. "It's something that you continually have to show you're working towards. I think this was a great way to continue working towards that goal."
