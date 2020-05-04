KNOB NOSTER — Knob Noster City Hall is open and returned to regular operating hours on Monday, May 4.
In a Facebook post, the City of Knob Noster stated citizens uncomfortable coming in the building have the option to pay utility bills over the phone, online or using its blue drop box.
