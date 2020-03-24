KNOB NOSTER — Knob Noster City Hall will be closed to the public effective Monday, March 23, until tentatively April 6, when the situation will be re-evaluated.
Minimal city staff will be available by phone at (660) 563-2595 and email to assist residents.
Utility payments can be made by phone with a credit card, online or in the city hall's drop box.
The Knob Noster police and fire departments will still be in full service.
