KNOB NOSTER — The Knob Noster Board of Aldermen will convene in person for its regularly scheduled meeting at 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 16, following Gov. Mike Parson's and the county's decisions to lift COVID-19 restrictions.
Because social distancing is still encouraged by county, state and federal authorities, no more than 10 people will be permitted in the board room at any point during the meeting.
Pursuant to Missouri Sunshine Law, which requires visibility of open meetings to the public, members of the public will be able to view the meeting on Zoom.
Knob Noster Mayor Adam Morton stated in a Facebook post that a link to access the meeting will be made available in the coming days, along with the meeting agenda.
"Hopefully we will be able to return to complete normalcy in July, but in the meantime I thank you on behalf of the board and city staff for your understanding and cooperation as we continue to operate in the interest of public health and safety," Morton sated. "While the number of new and active COVID-19 cases in Johnson County and across the state continue to wane, mitigating the risk of further community spread must remain at the forefront of our daily practices."
Morton also stated Municipal Court will resume June 23.
"Should this apply to you, be on the lookout for information in the very near future regarding how this will be handled," Morton sated.
