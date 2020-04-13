KNFD calls for mutual aid during structure fire

KNOB NOSTER — The cause of a fire is still under investigation after the Knob Noster Fire Department responded to the report of a structure fire shortly after midnight Thursday, April 9, in the 300 block of Valley Hill Drive.
Chief Rick Johnson said neighbors reported sounds of explosions.
Upon arrival, Johnson said the northeast side of the structure was fully involved.
The KNFD called in mutual aid from Whiteman Air Force Base Fire Department, Warrensburg Fire Department and station four of the Johnson County Fire Protection District.
“We, more or less, called those groups in because we needed more man power,” Johnson said. “It was gonna be a long, drawn out scene. We knew we were going to wear people out pretty fast. We needed more bodies on the fire scene.
Johnson said there were no injuries to occupants or firefighters.
