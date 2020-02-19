KINGSVILLE — A Kingsville house is considered a complete loss after Johnson County Fire Protection District No. 2 firefighters responded Tuesday, Feb. 18, to the report of a structure fire at the house located on Northwest 100th Road in Kingsville.
JCFPD No. 2 received the call at 12:44 p.m. and units arrived on scene at 12:58 p.m.
JCFPD No. 2 stations 1, 3 and 5 responded to the fire.
The Pleasant Hill Fire Protection District assisted in combating the structure fire.
JCFPD No. 2 Chief David Miller said no injuries were reported.
Miller stated the cause of the fire is currently unknown, but the Missouri State Fire Marshal's Office is investigating.
He said fire units had the fire under control at 1:46 p.m. and units left the scene at 5:02 p.m.
Miller said the Ladies Auxiliary was also on scene providing refreshments to first responders.
