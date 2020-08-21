KANSAS CITY — The Kansas City Veterans Affairs Medical Center will offer free COVID-19 and serology antibody testing to all veterans 8 to 11 a.m. Aug. 29 at the American Legion, 733 E. Young Avenue, Warrensburg.
On site enrollment and registration will be available to those not already enrolled.
VAMC asks all participants to bring their DD214 and a picture ID for enrollment.
The tests will be administered to the first 300 veterans.
The tests available are:
- COVID-19 PCR (nasal swab) – for active infection
- COVID-19 Antibody (blood test) – for prior infection/exposure
Attendees are asked to enter through the Johnson County Community Health Services parking lot off PCA Road.
