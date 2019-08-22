WARRENSBURG — Joni Porter received the Clarence Bailey Award on Tuesday night, Aug. 20, at Survival House's 37+ Year Anniversary Celebration at Players Restaurant.
Porter is a former Survival House Board member.
"Really, it is very touching," Porter said. "These people are really my heroes."
Board President Jerry Richter recognized Porter for her leadership, time as a board member, fundraising efforts and for her work on getting a second location built to house those trying to escape domestic and sexual abuse situations.
"This organization has given back to me tenfold," Porter said trying to hold back the tears.
The award is named after the person who was instrumental in helping Survival House get started in 1982 and helped save the organization when it was financially struggling about 25 years ago.
"I truly admire Clarence Bailey and what he did for this organization," Porter said. "He really did save it from the brinks. He was also one the founders of it."
While no longer on the board, Porter said she will continue to stay part of Survival House.
"I hope to always be part of that organization in some way," she said.
While she received the Clarence Bailey Award, Porter was not the only one recognized Tuesday night.
Survival House also recognized the other people who play a vital role in keeping Survival House up and running.
"We have a heart for what we do," Executive Director April Roller said.
Richter recognized the five key groups that form the organization.
"What Survival is, is all of you," Richter said as he pointed to the those in attendance.
The first group he highlighted was the clients.
Survival House serves Johnson and Henry counties.
Richter described that group as courageous.
He discussed how it can tough for people in abusive situations to ask for help.
Richter then focused on the 18 staff members at Survival House.
While he talked about how it takes courage for people to seek help, he also discussed how diligent the staff was in helping those that seek Survival House's assistance.
The third group that Richter said defines the organization is the board or directors.
He used benefactors as the word to describe this group.
He discussed house this group benefits from the work of the staff with the clients.
The fourth and fifth groups Richter pointed out as important parts of Survival are the contributors/donors and the volunteers.
He said the time, effort and donations put in by this group is crucial to Survival's success.
He used generosity to describe the final two groups.
"Tonight, we are celebrating all of you," Richter said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.