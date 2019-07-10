Johnson County youth participate in Dog Show

JOHNSON COUNTY — Johnson County youth and their four-legged friends participated in the Johnson County Fair 4-H Dog Show on Sunday, July 7.
All participants received a Blue Ribbon for their participation.
Johnson County United Way and Bryan Jacobs, RE/MAX, helped support the show.
Jacobs and RE/MAX provided the prizes.
The Showmanship: ages 8 to 10 class included Hallee Gates, Good Neighbors, Warrensburg.
The Showmanship: ages 11 and up class included Brooklynn Fleming, Mineral Creek, Leeton; Marlys Kanneman, Good Neighbors, Warrensburg; Riley Edmunds, Good Neighbors, Warrensburg; Emilee Colhour, Good Neighbors, Holden; Rebekah Papasifakis, Good Neighbors, Warrensburg; and Brinlea Rhyne, Good Neighbors, Warrensburg.
The Obedience: Prenovice/first year kids class included Kanneman, Gates and Rhyne.
The Obedience: Second year and Up (dog)/ ages 11 and up included Papasifakis, Fleming, Colhour and Edmunds.
The Agility Course: First Year Dog class included Kanneman and Rhyne.
The Agility Course: Ages 11 and Up class included Fleming, Colhour and Papasifakis.
The Costume: All Ages class included Kanneman, Fleming, Gates, Colhour, Papasifakis and Rhyne.
