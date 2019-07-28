WARRENSBURG — The Johnson County United Way announced it will focus on Youth Success, a United Way Pillar, as it transitions to its Community Impact Model.
This direction comes from information gathered from eight town hall meetings throughout the county over a two month period earlier in 2019.
New Johnson County United Way Executive Director Scott Holmberg said the Johnson County United Way will first set up grants to help fund a program similar to Johnson County CLIMB (Community Leadership Involvement Mean a Better Community).
According to CLIMB information, "CLIMB is an 11-week program designed to encourage citizens of Johnson County to become involved in community affairs. This program improves the skills participants need in order to assume community leadership responsibilities."
Holmberg said the program for Johnson County youth will focus on those in eighth through 10th grades.
He said the goal of the program is to create pride in self and community and build relationships.
"We really build better relationships by doing," Holmberg said.
He said the new program will get youth involved in bettering the community round them.
"We don't just want a classroom," he said.
The new program would focus on leadership and interpersonal training/experience, serving a neighbor, serving a community group, cooking from a garden, a celebrating individual creativity project, an impact the community project and a capstone project.
"Through the process, we are really wanting to make an impact," Holmberg said.
He highlighted the Chilhowee Betterment Tribe as a group that helps youth get involved in the community.
Holmberg said the group does various projects to improve the quality of the Chilhowee community.
"CBT is a local civic organization that strives to unite our community by providing opportunities that foster local pride and honor family traditions," CBT information states.
In May, CBT helped fill potholes on Chilhowee roads.
"What an awesome example of a community project," Holmber said.
He said of all the issues discussed at the town hall meetings, youth betterment was the focal point that the Johnson County United Way Board most took to.
"The board spent their time and energy on youth," Holmber said.
He said the board discussed how helping prepare the youth of today for the future will help resolve some of the other concerns raised at the town hall meetings.
"The whole concept that where we are at right now, the funding we currently have available, the resources we currently have available, we decided to focus in on something we could make immediate impact and learning from," Holmberg said. "Plenty of big opportunities for the future."
Program grant applications will be available to interested organizations Aug. 26.
