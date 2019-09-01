WARRENSBURG — Grants are now available for the Johnson County United Way’s Youth United campaign.
The Youth United campaign is similar to the Johnson County CLIMB (Community Leadership Involvement Mean a Better Community) program that is for adults.
According to CLIMB information, “CLIMB is an 11-week program designed to encourage citizens of Johnson County to become involved in community affairs. This program improves the skills participants need in order to assume community leadership responsibilities.”
However, Youth United is focused on youth in grades eight through 10.
Holmberg said the goal of the program is to create pride in self and community and build relationships.
Youth United will focus on leadership and interpersonal training/experience, serving a neighbor, serving a community group, cooking from a garden, a celebrating individual creativity project, an impact the community project and a capstone project.
The campaign kickoff took place Thursday, Aug. 29, at the F&C Bank in Warrensburg.
“What I want to do today is not so much kickoff a campaign and grab your treasure, I want to grab your heart,” Holmberg said as he spoke to those at the kickoff.
Holmberg said this campaign is not just about the funds raised to make it happen, but rather about time, talent and treasure.
Through Youth United, the JCUW will seek to fund community organizations individually or in partnership(s) that will create a program targeted at serving youth.
Grants are open to a school, city, church or not-for-profit. Partnerships of organizations that are willing to collaborate are also acceptable.
“The ultimate target is actually not the project,” Holmberg said. “What I want you to think about and what I want to capture your heart with is we want to take folks in eighth to tenth grade and we want them to have the same experiences we have and do something and then they have pride in themselves and in their community.”
Holmberg said the goal is to get a Youth United project started in each community within Johnson County.
He said people can donate both financially and with their time.
The Early Bird Rotary made a donation on Thursday to the JCUW from the profits it made at the Taste of Johnson County.
“I hope I have captured your heart, certainly captured mine,” Holmberg said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.