WARRENSBURG — Two months and eight town hall meetings later, the Johnson County United Way has the information it needs as it starts to transition to its new Community Impact Model.
The transition to the Community Impact Model was announced earlier in 2019.
The new model will allow the United Way to focus its efforts on specific areas of concern, as seen by the community, instead of donating a little money to a lot of different causes.
“We already know some consistencies,” current Executive Director Jennifer English said a day after the final town hall meeting.
Meetings were held in Knob Noster, Leeton, Chilhowee, Holden, Kingsville, Centerview and two in Warrensburg.
“I was impressed the investment was made to go to each of the communities,” newly named Executive Director Scott Holmberg said.
English said one of the main concerns brought up at each meeting was a lack of communication within the organization and with the community.
She said homelessness, food insecurity and a lack of activities for youth were also reoccurring concerns.
“Those are things that as a Board, and other things that come up, they will have to wrestle with those and figure out what is in the scope of the Johnson County United Way and the agencies they will partner with,” English said.
English said the Johnson County United Way Board will review the results of the meetings and announce the results in the coming weeks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.