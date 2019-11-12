WARRENSBURG — Johnson County Collector Ruthane Small announced the 2019 Johnson County tax statements were recently mailed.
Taxpayers are encouraged to verify that all property is listed correctly, especially vehicles on the personal property section.
Persons having questions about property listed, values or corrections to the tax bills should contact the Assessor’s Office at (660) 747-9822.
No changes or corrections can be made in the Collector’s Office.
However, if one has questions regarding the payment, paid receipts or the Summary Sheet, contact the Collector’s Office at (660) 747-5531.
The first question most people ask is, “Did my taxes go up from last year?”
Most increases are due to a change in automobiles or improvements to real estate property, but can also be affected by a change in the levy for taxing districts.
The calculation of the actual tax has two multipliers—the assessed value and the levies for each taxing district.
The assessed value is determined by the Assessor’s Office and the levies are determined by the voters that live in each district.
A district cannot raise a levy above the previously approved ceiling without a vote by the residents in that specific district.
The certified levy is multiplied by each $100 assessed value to determine the tax for both real estate and personal property.
The Johnson County Collector's Office is located in the Johnson County South Annex building at 1310 S. Maguire St.
The Collector’s Office has three drive-thru lanes for tax payments and ground level entry with space for parking.
Regular hours for the Collector’s Office are 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., including through the lunch hour, Monday through Friday.
Additionally, the Johnson County Collector's office will be open 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m Saturday, Dec. 14, and Saturday, Dec. 28.
Taxes are due by Dec. 31 each year.
There are four ways to pay taxes in Johnson County: in person, by mail, drive up drop box or online at jcmtax.com.
Two drop boxes are available 24 hours a day: one at the northwest corner of the courthouse square and one on the south edge of the parking lot at the Collector’s Office.
Payments received by mail are deemed paid as of the postmark date stamped, therefore, must be postmarked by Dec. 31 to avoid penalties.
For security reasons, the Collector's Office does not accept payments by phone.
Payment methods accepted are cash, check, money order, credit card or debit card.
Due to high risk and fraud, the collector will not accept checks provided by a credit card company.
If you choose to mail your payment and use a credit card, an authorization form is on the back of the tax statement.
For additional information regarding taxes and to pay online, visit the Johnson County Collector’s office at jcmtax.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.