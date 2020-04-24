JOHNSON COUNTY — The Johnson County public health officer, along with the Johnson County Community Health Services Board, have extended the stay-at-home public health emergency order through 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, May 3, following recommendations presented at their regularly scheduled board meeting on Thursday April 23.
The original stay-at-home order was enacted on April 1 and was scheduled to expire at 11:59 p.m. on April 30.
Extending the county’s order will allow Johnson County to align itself with the recent state-wide stay-at-home order extension enacted by Gov. Mike Parson. The state-wide stay-at-home order was also extended until May 3.
Although the stay-at-home order is set to be lifted on May 3, restrictions and guidelines for Johnson County residents will continue as communities begin the re-opening phase(s).
The Re-entry Task Force, which includes JCCHS, JCAD, EMA, WAFB, WFD, UCM, Chamber of Commerce and WMMC, is working to develop the process for re-opening the communities safely, making necessary adjustments to protect health and wellness.
“Our communities across Johnson County have been doing a wonderful job of following the current stay-at-home order," Mary Thaut, JCCHS administrator, said. "We have seen the benefits in the numbers being reported, which has allowed us to begin to look at our process for reopening. Lifting this order will allow Johnson County to slowly recover from the effects of COVID-19. However, this does not eliminate the need to continue safety precautions. There are still strict limitations that must be followed to sustain a reduction of positive cases. If we move too quickly and are too aggressive, we could easily see the virus spread quickly and our numbers spike. We are urging everyone to continue doing their part to ensure a safe environment for our families, friends and our communities.”
JCCHS encourages older adults and individuals who have severe underlying medical conditions to continue staying home for longer periods, even during the reopening of communities to protect themselves.
If a person suspect they have COVID-19 or have been exposed to someone with COVID-19, they should call their health care provider to let them know before seeking care.
It is critical that the provider is aware that the person may have COVID-19 prior to their arrival at a healthcare facility and that the person follows all instructions when they arrive.
For more information specific to Johnson County’s reopening steps, visit Johnsoncountyhealth.org.
For more information about COVID-19, call the State of Missouri Hotline at 1-877-435-8411.
