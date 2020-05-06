JOHNSON COUNTY — On March 27, Congress passed and President Donald Trump signed into law the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act (CARES Act).
The CARES Act established the Coronavirus Relief Fund and appropriated $150 billion to the Coronavirus Relief Fund.
Under the CARES Act, the funds are to be used to make payments for specified uses to states and certain local governments.
The U.S. Department of Treasury issued guidance on April 22 regarding the use of the funds for state, territorial, local and tribal governments.
On April 28, Johnson County received information and guidance from the office of the Missouri state treasurer regarding the distribution of certain CARES Act funds from the state of Missouri.
The treasurer’s office requested Johnson County to review, approve, sign and return a certification for payment by Friday, May 1, based on the guidance issued by the state treasurer.
County information states funds received by Johnson County will be used to assist other political subdivisions with the reimbursement of necessary expenditures incurred due to the public health emergency with respect to COVID-19.
The county anticipates receipt of the CARES Act funds on or about Wednesday, May 6.
Johnson County states it will utilize the guidelines provided by the U.S. Department of Treasury and the State of Missouri in making determinations about the use, including allocation and award of the funds received under the CARES Act.
A committee comprised of county elected officials and members of the COVID-19 Task Force Finance/Administration Section is in the process of reviewing the CARES Act requirements and guidelines issued by Treasury and will develop policies addressing issues related to the next anticipated steps in this process, including who can apply to receive these funds and the process and requirements for doing so.
Further information regarding Johnson County’s allocation and distribution of CARES Act funds will be made available to the public as more information is gathered.
