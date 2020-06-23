JOHNSON COUNTY — Johnson County Sheriff's Office deputies were dispatched at 4:17 p.m. Monday, June 22, to a rural address north of Knob Noster in regards to a missing two-year-old, whom had been missing for approximately 20 minutes.
Within a few minutes, sheriff's office information states Cpl. Nicole Collins arrived on scene and observed a large pond several hundred yards north of the residence and inquired from the mother whether or not the pond had been checked.
Collins reported she was told it had not been checked.
Sheriff's office information states Collins responded to the pond and observed the child approximately 10 to 15 feet from the bank with water up to the child’s neck.
The sheriff's report states Collins determined that the child was stuck in the mud and went into the pond and rescued the child.
"Everyone at the Sheriff’s Office would like to commend Cpl. Collins on her quick action in regards to this life-saving incident," a Facebook post from the sheriff's office read.
