JOHNSON COUNTY — Due to the increased nation-wide concerns with the novel coronavirus (COVID 19), the Johnson County Sheriff's Office stated it will suspend all on-site inmate visitations as well as walk-in CCW renewals until further notice.
"The decision for this suspension is for the protection of our staff, inmates and the general public," a press release from the sheriff's office states. "After 30 days, we will reassess the situation and determine our next course of action. If you are a registered sex offender you still need to follow all your reporting guidelines. Attorneys will be granted access to their clients only when it cannot be done remotely."
The sheriff's office has encouraged the use of Home Wave or Encartele at this time.
"To the families and friends of the inmates who are incarcerated at our facility, we encourage you to utilize (Home Wave), which is our online video visitation system, or you are always welcome to have phone conversations with them on the Encartele inmate phone system," the press release states.
If you are wanting to put money on an inmate's commissary account, you must send a money order (no cash or checks) to the Johnson County Sheriff's Office via the U.S. Mail along with the inmate's complete name.
If you have a need to speak to one of the deputies, call the non-emergency number at Central Dispatch at (660)747-5511 and ask to speak to a deputy and reference your concerns or issues.
For future updates, visit jocomosheriff.org or contact (660-747-6469).
