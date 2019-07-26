CENTERVIEW — The Johnson County Sheriff's Office has obtained a warrant for Tara Dunbar, 44, rural Centerview, on Thursday, July 25, after deputies responded at approximately 9:05 p.m. Wednesday, July 24, to an address in the city limits of Centerview in regards to an assault report.
Upon arrival, deputies reported locating a 42-year-old female victim who stated she was stabbed in the back.
During the investigation, Dunbar was arrested and placed on a 24-hour hold in the Johnson County Jail.
Dunbar's warrant is for a felony charge of first-degree assault with a bond of $25,000, cash only.
