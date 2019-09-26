Johnson County Sheriff’s Office Detective Division receives award

SEDALIA — The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office Detective Division received the Child Safe of Central Missouri 2019 Outstanding Agency Award in recognition of its service to children.
Child Safe of Central Missouri hosted a “Night of Gratitude” awards banquet Sept. 17 in Sedalia to say thank you to everyone who plays a role in keeping children safe.
"It was a great honor to accept the award on behalf of the men and women of the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office who are continuing to fight for the safety of children in our communities," a post from the Johnson County Sheriff's Office States.
Child Safe of Central Missouri, Inc. is a child advocacy center located in Sedalia.
Its mission is to respond to and prevent child abuse, help families heal and restore childhood hope.
Sheriff's office information states Child Safe is committed to serving children who are alleged victims of sexual abuse, severe physical abuse, exploitation and other traumatic events that involve a crime.
It provides advocacy for the child and their non-offending family members.
Child Safe serves 13 central-Missouri counties which include, Benton, Carroll, Chariton, Cooper, Henry, Hickory, Johnson, Lafayette, Linn, Morgan, Moniteau, Pettis and Saline.
Child Safe provides forensic interviews, sexual assault medical exam referrals and advocacy services and trauma informed therapy services in response to allegations of child sexual abuse.
For more information about Child Safe, visit childsafehouse.org or on Facebook at facebook.com/childsafehouse.
