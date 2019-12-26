WARRENSBURG — Larry P. Kinder, 70, Warrensburg, has been charged with three class A felony charges of first-degree child molestation.
The case was filed on Dec. 17.
According to the probable cause statement, on Dec. 12, Johnson County Sheriff’s Office Detective Sgt. Michael E. Coleman received a report of child molestation alleged to have occurred in rural Johnson County.
Federal Bureau of Investigation Special Agent Ashley Davis spoke with Coleman and told him that her office received the initial report.
Because the incident was a “hands-on offense,” Davis wanted to turn over the case to the jurisdiction of the alleged incident.
Davis informed Coleman that the three victims, all under the age of 13, reported Kinder had fondled them on multiple occasions, including an incident on or about Nov. 28.
In forensic interviews, the victims reported Kinder had touched them under their clothes on multiple occasions while in Kinder’s chair watching movies in addition to other groping.
According to court documents, one victim said Kinder told them, “I can tell this bothers you. I will stop but it will be hard for me to keep my hands off of you.”
Coleman wrote in the probable cause statement that based on the facts presented, he believes Kinder poses a danger to others.
“Defendant has established patterns of a disregard for the law and sexually assaulted multiple minor children while charged with their care, custody and control,” Coleman wrote. “Defendant has also displayed predatory type behavior and may be a danger to other children given the opportunity.”
Coleman also wrote that he believes Kinder is “likely to fail to appear in court.”
“Due to the gravity and nature of the charges levied against Defendant and his ties to the community as an educator may contribute to embarrassment for Defendant and associated family,” Coleman wrote.
Kinder is a retired educator who had taught in Johnson County.
“Knob Noster Public Schools is aware of the allegations regarding Larry Kinder,” Knob Noster Superintendent Dr. Jerrod Wheeler said. “Mr. Kinder was employed in the district as a teacher from 1980 to 1983 and then was employed in the Warrensburg School District from 1984 to 2001. Mr. Kinder returned to Knob Noster Public Schools for one year as a part-time teacher. Employment records indicate Mr. Kinder separated from the district in good standing following both periods of employment. The district will continue to closely monitor this situation.”
The Warrensburg School District stated it too was aware of the situation.
Kinder was arraigned on his charges in Johnson County Associate Court on Dec. 18.
The case is set for a preliminary hearing on Feb. 19, 2020.
