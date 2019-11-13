WARRENSBURG — Johnson County made its final payment towards the construction cost of the Johnson County Justice Center on Oct. 28, about 18 years after its construction.
The final check total was $434,211.
The original amount needed from county funds for the final payment was $441,204, but the county saved $7,744 by paying it off before its due date on Dec. 1, making the net amount $433.460.
The total principal amount agreed upon for the construction of the justice center was $5,970,000.
The interest rates added an additional $3,189,967 to the amount due, resulting in a total cost of $9,159,969.
Johnson County has made bond payments each year towards the project since 2001.
A refinance occurred in 2010, which lowered the interest rate but extended the payments.
According to County Clerk Diane Thompson, the county commissioners in office at the time it was decided to construct the justice center wanted to do so without creating any additional burdens to taxpayers in the form of increased sales tax.
Instead, they decided the funding for the building should come from existing county revenue.
Construction of the building began in 2000, with it being completed in 2001.
Three buildings previously stood in the space needed to construct the the Johnson County Justice Center and its parking lot, which is located at 101 W. Market St.
The Johnson County Justice Center houses the Circuit and Associate Circuit courts for the county and provides a number of services for the community.
These services include:
- filing of wills;
- marriage dissolutions;
- civil lawsuits over $25,000;
- felony, misdemeanor and civil cases up to $30,000;
- court record retention;
- name changes; and
- adoption cases.
