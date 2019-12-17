WARRENSBURG — Rep. Dan Houx, a representative for Sen. Roy Blunt and Sen. Denny Hoskins will join Johnson County school districts, community organizations, Whiteman Air Force Base and the Warrensburg Police Department from 3 to 5 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 19, at the Warrensburg Community Center, 445 E. Gay St., for a legislative roundtable.
This roundtable is to share the concerns, solutions and ideas regarding the services for developmentally disabled individuals facing behavioral crisis.
“There is a void of support for individuals with developmental disabilities in our county and in close rural areas,” Rich Lockhart, WPD chief of police, said. “For example, in Warrensburg, we are spending much of our time responding to domestic calls due to the maladaptive behaviors of these individuals.”
“It is increasingly difficult to provide academic support for students with developmental disabilities that have intensive behavioral and educational needs,” Warrensburg School District Superintendent Scott Patrick said. “These students are not able to attend public school because of their behaviors and educational needs and are being transported to Behavioral Health Kansas City.”
Behavioral Health Holding is the holding company for Behavioral Health Kansas City and works closely with families, schools and agencies to provide services the individual needs to lead happy and healthy lives to create meaningful change in individual’s lives with developmental disabilities.
