WARRENSBURG ─ A recent State of Missouri Public Health Warning issued by Gov. Mike Parson places Johnson County in the Extreme Risk Level for COVID-19.
In response, Johnson County Community Health Services has issued advisories in regards to personal behavior, businesses and travel.
The State of Missouri’s COVID-19 advisory provides expectations for communities based upon current public health data. According to the health warning criteria, Johnson County is considered an “Extreme Risk” county.
JCCHS states it is highly recommended the county follows the Category 1 County Action Plan which includes:
- Business occupancy limits should continue physical distancing of six feet.
- Social group size at 10 or less.
- Masks: Johnson County currently has a Face Covering Order. Masks are required in all offices and businesses where physical distancing is not possible.
- The Public Health Warning issued by the governor also outlines specific recommendations, which should be followed by each individual, business and local government agency to help slow the spread of COVID-19.
JCCHS states personal responsibility continues to be the most effective way to prevent the spread and protect families, neighbors and communities.
JCCHS states everyone who is able should:
- Wear a mask at all times in public and other settings outside your home where social distancing is not possible.
- Maintain a distance of at least six feet wherever possible and limit close contacts with other individuals to less than 15 minutes.
- Wash hands multiple times a day.
- Stay home when sick or if experiencing symptoms. Self-isolate from other family members.
- As much as possible, limit regular interactions to a small group (less than 10) of family members, friends and/or co-workers if living in a Category 1 or 2 community.
In addition to the basic guidance for individuals, JCCHS advises all businesses to implement basic infection prevention measures informed by industry best practices:
- Modify physical workspaces to maximize and maintain social distancing.
- Develop an infectious disease preparedness and response plan, including policies and procedures for workforce contact tracing when an employee tests positive for COVID-19.
- Monitor workforce for indicative symptoms. Symptomatic people should not physically return to work until cleared by a medical provider.
- Develop, implement and communicate about workplace flexibilities and protections, including: Encouraging telework whenever possible and feasible with business operations; working in phases and/or split shifts, if possible; limiting access to common areas where personnel are likely to congregate and interact; and ensuring that sick leave policies are flexible and consistent with public health guidance.
JCCHS states it wants to minimize the risks of COVID-19 spread within Missouri and across states, especially as the holiday season approaches, by advising the following:
- Minimize travel outside of Missouri. If traveling outside the state, follow all guidance and requirements for the destination. Upon return, take as many precautions as possible, wear a mask and monitor symptoms.
- If planning travel for gatherings during the holidays, especially those including individuals at high risk, encourage all people to self-isolate or isolate as family units as much as practicable in advance of any such gathering.
- Do not attend any gatherings, family or otherwise, if experiencing any symptoms.
To see the governor’s statewide public health warning, visit governor.mo.gov/press-releases/archive/governor-parson-signs-executive-order-20-19-extending-state-emergency.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.