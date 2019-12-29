WARRENSBURG — Johnson County Emergency Management Agency has announced the dates for Johnson County Household Hazardous Waste Collection in 2020.
Each collection runs from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 326 E. North St., the red building across from the Johnson County Road and Bridge Department.
The Household Hazardous Waste Collection 2020 dates:
- April 18
- May 15
- June 19
- July 18
- Aug. 14
- Sept. 18
- Oct. 10
Almost all chemical items from a residential house are accepted, such as aerosols, batteries, used oil, gasoline, antifreeze, pesticides, herbicides, garden chemicals, household cleaners and fluorescent bulbs.
Small electronic waste such as computers, monitors, printers, radios and televisions will also be accepted.
Materials that will not be accepted include explosives, ammunition, tires, latex paint, asbestos, smoke alarms, radioactive waste, unlabeled items and medical waste (human or animal).
The Household Hazardous Waste collection site provides Johnson County residents a place to dispose of old chemicals and household hazardous waste free of charge.
It offers a way to get rid of old chemicals and materials to help prevent them from getting into the waste stream and polluting the environment.
For more information, call (660) 747-2666.
For a detailed list of items that are accepted/not accepted, visit jocoema.com/hhw.
