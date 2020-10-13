WARRENSBURG — The Warrensburg Chamber of Commerce is hosting a candidate forum for candidates on the ballot for the Nov. 3 election.
The forum will include candidates vying for Missouri State Senate, 21st District; Missouri House of Representatives, 51st, 53rd and 54th districts; Johnson County Eastern and Western commissioners; and Johnson County Public Administrator.
The forum will be recorded and released for viewing on Wednesday, Oct. 22 as a link to the Warrensburg Chamber of Commerce Facebook Page.
It will also be available at warrensburg.org within the week Oct. 22.
For more information contact Suzanne Taylor by calling (660) 747-3168 or by email at staylor@warrensburg.org.
