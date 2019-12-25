Johnson County Fire Protection District hosts 2019 Years of Service Awards

WARRENSBURG — The Johnson County Fire Protection District hosted its 2019 Years of Service Awards on Dec. 10 to celebrate the years of service the organization's firefighters have dedicated to their cause.
JCFPD No. 1 Chief Larry Jennings introduced each firefighter who was honored, sharing with attendees his personal experiences with the firefighters and the attributes they bring to the district.
JCFPD Assistant Chief Dee Bennett presented plaques to the firefighters signifying the number of years they have been with the district.
The awards were given out to firefighters who have been with the district for five, 10, 15, 20 or 25 years.
"In today's society, the volunteer world is starting to taper off," Jennings said. "It's not just the fire service, it's volunteer everything."
Jennings said the average amount of time that a volunteer firefighter stays active with a department is about three years.
"I'm very proud that we have those people in this district that are dedicated and have stuck it out, have gone through thick and thin," Jennings said.
The firefighters honored at the 2019 Years of Service Awards were:
Five years
Firefighter Ben Burd, firefighter Chris Bueckers, firefighter Blake Rasmussen and firefighter Chris Gibson.
10 years
Firefighter Antonio Evans, firefighter Lee Murry, firefighter James Wilson, Lt. H.R. Zellner and Capt. Nick McDaniels.
15 years
Firefighter Jimmy Tawzer and Capt. Joe Jennings.
20 years
Division Chief Ken Jennings and firefighter Stacey Langley (retirement).
25 years
Firefighter Jeremy Floyd and Battalion Chief James Fitterling.
Larry Steinbach was also recognized as he is retiring after 39 years with the district.
Steinbach was one of the original members of the Board of Directors and later decided he could better serve the community as a firefighter.
