WARRENSBURG — Johnson County Fire Protection District No. 1 firefighters arrived on scene at approximately 7 a.m. Thursday, July 25, to the report of a fully-involved fire at an abandoned house at 68 N. 175th Road.
Due to the condition of the access to the property and the progression of the fire, officials on scene made the decision to allow the structure to continue to burn.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
JDFPD remained on scene as the fire burned itself out.
