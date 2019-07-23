JOHNSON COUNTY — Squeals filled the barn at the Johnson County Fairgrounds on July 12 during the 4-H/FFA Swine Show.
Participants received blue, red or white ribbons for their animals.
The results are listed as the participant, the color of ribbon(s) received, his/her 4-H and where he/she is from.
It is also indicated if the participants received additional awards.
CATEGORY: SWINE
Class - Market Hog, Class 1
- Lyle (Roper) Bruns, Blue, Chilhowee FFA, Holden, Champion Senior Showmanship
Class - Market Hog, Class 2
- Ryan Munsterman, Blue, Good Neighbors, Warrensburg
- Bailey Bell, Blue, Knob Noster FFA, Knob Noster
- Addison Counts, Blue, Mt. Moriah Hustlers, Warrensburg
- Kennedy Early, Blue, Leeton FFA, Leeton, Reserve Champion Market Hog - County
Class - Market Hog, Class 3
- Brianna Munsterman, Blue, Good Neighbors, Warrensburg
- Claira Mannering, Blue, Good Neighbors, Warrensburg
- Ryan Munsterman, Blue
- Zach Munsterman, Blue, Good Neighbors, Warrensburg
- Brady Jennings, Blue, Blackwater Bobcats, Warrensburg
- Dally Bruns, Blue, Chilhowee FFA, Holden
Class - Market Hog, Class 4
- Lyle (Roper) Bruns, Blue, Champion Market Hog - County
- Claira Mannering, Blue
- Kaelyn Counts, Blue, Mt. Moriah Hustlers, Warrensburg
- JoDee Mudd, Blue, Leeton FFA, Knob Noster
Class - Market Hog, Class 5
- Maggie Parsons, Blue, Mt. Moriah Hustlers, Warrensburg
- Addison Counts, Blue, Mt. Moriah Hustlers, Warrensburg
- Meredith Hoeper, Blue, Mt. Moriah Hustlers, Centerview
- Cooper Parsons, Blue, Mt. Moriah Hustlers, Warrensburg
- Cooper Hamlin, Blue, Crest Ridge FFA, Centerview
Class - Market Hog, Class 6
- Brady Jennings, Blue
- Meredith Hoeper, Blue
- August Hoeper, Blue, Mt. Moriah Hustlers, Centerview, Reserve Champion Rate of Gain
- Audrey Mannering, Blue, Good Neighbors, Warrensburg, Champion Rate of Gain
- Kaelyn Counts, Blue
Class - Market Hog, Class 7
- Conner Davis, Blue, Mt. Moriah Hustlers, Warrensburg
Class - Breeding Gilts, Class 1
- Chezney Early, Blue, Henry County, Leeton
- Bailey Bell, Blue, Knob Noster FFA, Knob Noster
- Cooper Hamlin, Blue, Crest Ridge FFA, Centerview
Class - Breeding Gilts, Class 2
- Conner Davis, Blue
- Bailey Bell, Blue, Reserve Champion Gilt County
- Cooper Hamlin, Blue
Class - Breeding Gilts, Class 3
- Cooper Parsons, Blue
Class - Breeding Gilts, Class 4
- Kennedy Early, Blue
- Lyle (Roper) Bruns, Blue, Champion Gilt County
- Bailey Bell, Blue
Class - Farm Bred & Raised Market and County
- Bailey Bell, Blue
- Maggie Parsons, Blue
- Cooper Parsons, Blue
CATEGORY: OPEN LIVESTOCK
Class - Market Hogs, Class 1, Open
- Lyle (Roper) Bruns
- Triston Arne, Henry County, Chilhowee
Class - Market Hogs, Class 2, Open
- Kennedy Early
- Addison Counts
- Triston Arne
- Bailey Bell
- Ryan Munsterman
Class - Market Hogs, Class 3, Open
- Tyne Wilson, Cass County, Pleasant Hill, Champion Market Hog - Open
- Dally Bruns
- Brady Jennings
- Claira Mannering
- Ryan Munsterman
- Kody Caldwell, Ray County, Richmond
- Zach Munsterman
- Brianna Munsterman
Class - Market Hogs, Class 4, Open
- Lyle (Roper) Bruns
- Jillian Mudd, Henry County, Knob Noster
- JoDee Mudd
- Claira Mannering
- Kaelyn Counts
- Jillian Mudd
Class - Market Hogs, Class 5, Open
- Chloe Tyler, Lafayette County, Concordia, Reserve Champion Market Hog - Open
- Chloe Tyler
- Maggie Parsons
- Willa Moylan, Franklin County (Kansas), Centerview
- Cooper Parsons
- Gretchen Harrelson, Henry County, Clinton
- Cooper Hamlin, Crest Ridge FFA, Centerview
- Addison Counts
- Meredith Hoeper
Class - Market Hogs, Class 6, Open
- Willa Moylan
- Brady Jennings
- Audrey Mannering
- Meredith Hoeper
Class - Market Hogs, Class 7, Open
- Johnathon Ostermeyer, Lafayette County, Odessa
Class - Breeding Gilts, Class 1, Open
- Johnathon Ostermeyer
- Chezney Early
- Bailey Bell
- Cooper Hamlin
Class - Breeding Gilts, Class 2, Open
- Chloe Tyler, Champion Gilt - Open
- Johnathon Ostermeyer
- Bailey Bell
- Conner Davis
- Cooper Hamlin
Class - Breeding Gilts, Class 3, Open
- Chloe Tyler, Champion Junior Showmanship
- Cooper Parsons
- Willa Moylan
Class - Breeding Gilts, Class 4, Open
- Lyle (Roper) Bruns, Reserve Champion Gilt - Open
- Kennedy Early
- Tyne Wilson
- Bailey Bell
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.